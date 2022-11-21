Prospector Partners LLC Sells 850 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Account Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,292. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $82.77.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

