Prospector Partners LLC Sells 8,650 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 279,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,215 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 158.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $1,312,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $79.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

