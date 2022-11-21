Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) Insider Sells C$19,000.00 in Stock

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Rating) insider Peter Alan Lacey sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,100.

Peter Alan Lacey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Peter Alan Lacey sold 400,000 shares of Prospera Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.

Prospera Energy Price Performance

CVE:GXR traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. Prospera Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.15.

About Prospera Energy

Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.

