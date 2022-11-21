Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

PRU stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.95. 20,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,924. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 149.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

