Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after purchasing an additional 275,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after acquiring an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.05. 10,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,958. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.73 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.