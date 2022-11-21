Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.80

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 17669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Pulse Seismic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$96.54 million and a PE ratio of 45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.02.

Pulse Seismic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Pulse Seismic’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

