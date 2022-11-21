Pundi X (New) Market Capitalization Achieves $93.65 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00002236 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $93.65 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.34 or 0.08425364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00469189 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,650.56 or 0.28786667 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.35777641 USD and is down -9.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $8,441,536.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

