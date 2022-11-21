PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $6.26

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.00. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 3,830 shares.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
