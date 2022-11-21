PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $6.26

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.00. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 3,830 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,551,000 after acquiring an additional 395,793 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,675,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 468,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,392,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,570 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

