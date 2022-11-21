PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $29.00

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $29.83. PureTech Health shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 147 shares traded.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
PureTech Health Trading Up 3.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
