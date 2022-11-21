Qtum Trading Down 1.6% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00012705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $209.90 million and approximately $24.44 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.77 or 0.06969790 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00032856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00074837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00058232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022926 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,421,724 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

