Quantum (QUA) Trading Down 65.7% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Quantum has a market cap of $4.03 million and $182,816.14 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 65.7% against the dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,810.23 or 1.00000615 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010852 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00039588 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00021670 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00229316 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.01368296 USD and is up 5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,865.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

