Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Down to $20.75

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $20.01. Radware shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 3 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Radware Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $942.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.75, a PEG ratio of 159.62 and a beta of 0.99.
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
