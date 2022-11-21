Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Down to $20.75

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $20.01. Radware shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 3 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $942.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.75, a PEG ratio of 159.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Radware by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 502,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 7.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 271,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 23.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 8.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 915,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

