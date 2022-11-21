Rakon (RKN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,054.34

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Rakon has a market capitalization of $57.81 million and $8,054.34 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rakon has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rakon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.34 or 0.08425364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00465788 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.71 or 0.28578009 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.