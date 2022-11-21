Rally Achieves Market Cap of $34.13 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Rally token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $34.13 million and $657,687.24 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rally has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Rally Profile
Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,611,726,272 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
