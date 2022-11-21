Rarible (RARI) Trading Down 18.5% This Week

Rarible (RARI) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Rarible token can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00013992 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $30.40 million and $1.35 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.17 or 0.08878411 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00471591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.68 or 0.28934007 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,877,417 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

