Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.39 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 52.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001653 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $40.39 million and approximately $139.30 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raydium has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.17 or 0.08878411 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00471591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.68 or 0.28934007 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,073,289 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

