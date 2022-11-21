Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.28. 26,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,585. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

