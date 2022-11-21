Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Realty Income worth $76,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Realty Income by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

NYSE:O opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

