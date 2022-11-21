Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paya (PAYA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) recently:

11/7/2022 – Paya had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Paya had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Paya had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $9.00 to $10.00.

11/4/2022 – Paya was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

Paya Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.87. 2,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,585. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.19 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Paya by 5.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 580,612 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Paya by 61.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paya by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paya by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 479,006 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Paya by 0.8% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,382,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.