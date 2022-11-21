Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 9.2%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.62. 78,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,322,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Redfin from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Redfin to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.27.

Redfin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,527.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

