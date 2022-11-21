Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 63,093 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 63,093 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $1,803,197.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 611,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,478,184.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,219 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $161,789.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 29,135 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $837,631.25.

On Monday, August 29th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $106,596.00.

Shares of RM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.28. 23,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,518. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 43.67 and a current ratio of 43.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Regional Management by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

