Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 21st (ACXIF, ALHC, ALIM, AMH, AOMR, APPTF, AVAH, BHOOY, BRMK, BV)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 21st:

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Get Acciona SA alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $370.00 price target on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating. Societe Generale currently has $114.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $162.00.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Wedbush currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $215.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $368.00.

Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a market perform rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

RH (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $243.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $328.00.

Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $615.00 price target on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $114.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $192.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.