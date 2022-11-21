Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for goeasy (EHMEF)

goeasy (OTCMKTS: EHMEF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/14/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$234.00 to C$192.00.

11/14/2022 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$162.00 to C$164.00.

11/14/2022 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$200.00.

11/2/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$195.00.

10/24/2022 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$162.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.65. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509. goeasy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $150.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.06.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

