Rhumbline Advisers Buys 27,138 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Crown Castle worth $137,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. State Street Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,697,000 after buying an additional 580,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $135.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.13.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

