Rhumbline Advisers Has $108.21 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,236 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Micron Technology worth $108,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,694 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,028,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

