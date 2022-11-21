Rhumbline Advisers Has $125.63 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,903 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,731 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Boeing worth $125,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $173.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.99. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

