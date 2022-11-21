Rhumbline Advisers Has $80.71 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KLA were worth $80,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $372.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.39. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

