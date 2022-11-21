Rhumbline Advisers Has $84.71 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of AutoZone worth $84,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

AZO stock opened at $2,460.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,302.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,180.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

