Rhumbline Advisers Has $88.62 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,091 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exelon were worth $88,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 645.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exelon by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

EXC opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

