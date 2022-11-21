Rhumbline Advisers Has $95.18 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of IQVIA worth $95,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 17.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 16,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 9.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 197,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $213.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.48. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

