Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 25,026 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $118,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 57.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

