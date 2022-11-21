Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Synopsys worth $82,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $325.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.72. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

