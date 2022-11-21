Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Norfolk Southern worth $98,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $246.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.62. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.19.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.