Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $102,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $538,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

GD stock opened at $248.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.60. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

