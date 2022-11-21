Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Down 27% Over Last 7 Days

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $54.86 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

