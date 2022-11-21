Richard Harpin Purchases 13 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider Richard Harpin bought 13 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,192 ($14.01) per share, for a total transaction of £154.96 ($182.09).

HomeServe Stock Performance

LON HSV opened at GBX 1,191 ($14.00) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. HomeServe plc has a twelve month low of GBX 578.33 ($6.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,194 ($14.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3,056.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,186.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,167.75.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

