River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,225,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,238,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,047,000 after buying an additional 80,342 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDB stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,765. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

