River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,103 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,187 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial increased their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.66. 320,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,296,176. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

