River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $2.23 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.39. 618,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,519,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

