River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $6.96 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,000. KLA accounts for 1.2% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KLA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,702,000 after buying an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in KLA by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,165,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

KLA Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC stock traded down $3.08 on Monday, hitting $373.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,666. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.