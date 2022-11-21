River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,585 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.63. 28,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,594. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $182.25.

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.