River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 14,176 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,263,301 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $76,024,000 after purchasing an additional 275,254 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 414,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 64,803 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,628,000 after purchasing an additional 60,404 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $976,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

LVS stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.57. 172,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

