River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 5,184 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.73. 50,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,585. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.