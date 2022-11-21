River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 9,986 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.5% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 42.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 81,710 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $41.64. 26,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.