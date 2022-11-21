RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 4.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.85. 352,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,345,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

RLX Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of -0.23.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,781,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after buying an additional 1,450,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

