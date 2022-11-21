RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 4.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.85. 352,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,345,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
RLX Technology Stock Up 3.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of -0.23.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
