Robert W. Baird Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $265.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.19.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $264.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

