Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 275,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 454,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,980,000 after acquiring an additional 26,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.38. 28,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.