Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Lowers Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,561 shares of company stock worth $8,904,336 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.32. 11,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,192. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.