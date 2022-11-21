Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,818. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.