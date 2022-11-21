Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 1,673 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.20. 9,932,345 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

